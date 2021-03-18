 

Pacific Green Enters Exclusive Agreement to Develop 1.1GW of UK Based Battery Energy Storage Projects

Pacific Green Enters Exclusive Agreement to Develop 1.1GW of UK Based Battery Energy Storage Projects

18.03.2021
Pacific Green Enters Exclusive Agreement to Develop 1.1GW of UK Based Battery Energy Storage Projects

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that it has entered into an exclusive agreement to develop up to 1,100MW of battery energy storage systems ("BESS") in the United Kingdom ("UK") sourced by TUPA Energy Limited ("TUPA"). As part of the TUPA agreement, the Company has also today acquired the rights to 100MW of BESS in Kent, UK, and plans to conclude the remaining 1,000MW by 2023.

The acquisition follows PGTK's acquisition of Innoergy Limited and the framework agreement with Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("SEG"). The Company is now well placed to become a leader in the UK BESS market and plans to scale up its BESS projects across the world.

TUPA's team have considerable expertise around renewables, land and grid solutions in the UK. The team also has unrivalled knowledge of interconnector systems between the UK and Europe. Such a broad spectrum of knowledge enables the TUPA team to originate projects that are development-ready across the UK and beyond.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "We are witnessing tremendous growth in the energy storage sector as renewable energy continues to gain momentum. The agreement with TUPA complements and enhances our expertise to build our energy storage platform in conjunction with PowerChina and Shanghai Electric. Together we have the technical expertise and manufacturing capacity to rival the global leaders in the market as designers, developers and manufacturers while being very entrepreneurial in our approach."

