 

UnitedHealthcare Hearing Launches Virtual Option to Help Plan Participants Remotely Access Hearing Health Care and Treatment

UnitedHealthcare Hearing has introduced a new virtual care option for people across the country and individuals enrolled in eligible UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and Medicare Advantage plans, helping expand access to custom-programmed hearing aids and potentially reducing the need for in-person appointments for fittings or adjustments.

People across the country and UnitedHealthcare members can save on custom-programmed hearing aids through the Right2You virtual care model, including this Relate device. Source: UnitedHealthcare Hearing

The capability, known as Right2You, builds on the home-delivered hearing health care model developed by UnitedHealthcare Hearing, adding a virtual care component that is designed to help reduce the need for in-person appointments for hearing aid adjustments and support. Right2You is designed for greater convenience and affordability, enabling consumers and eligible UnitedHealthcare members to potentially save 50% to 80% on custom-programed hearing aids compared to traditional models.1

To participate, people first take an online hearing test* to determine current hearing status. If potential hearing loss is detected, people can then obtain the results of a hearing test (also known as an audiogram) from an in-person appointment with a UnitedHealthcare Hearing audiologist or hearing care professional – or another credentialed hearing health care provider. (People can also use the results of a previous hearing test, if available.) Custom-programmed hearing aids are then shipped directly to the person’s home. Rather than follow-up adjustments and support via an in-person appointment, Right2You enables further customization remotely with a smartphone or tablet paired to the hearing aids.

For individuals and UnitedHealthcare members who prefer only in-person care and support, UnitedHealthcare Hearing offers a large network of more than 5,500 credentialed audiologists and hearing health professionals.

Right2You is an important resource for many of the more than 48 million Americans with hearing loss.2 Since the emergence of COVID-19 and efforts to limit in-person meetings, hearing aid sales have declined significantly, although some analysts expect a rebound in 2021 as vaccinations become more widely available. Hearing loss is linked to age and environmental factors, and prolonged and repetitive exposure to loud sounds is contributing to the growing prevalence of noise-induced hearing loss, including people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

