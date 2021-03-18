BET Partners With Vaseline and Vaseline Brand Ambassador, Regina King, to Bring Access to Equitable Skincare for Black and Brown Communities

On March 24 at 3 pm EST, BET (a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), the nation's leading provider of quality content for African American audiences, and Vaseline are partnering to host a powerful Zoom discussion for consumers featuring award-winning director and actress, Regina King, around skincare equity for skin of color.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the challenges that people of color face in achieving equitable health outcomes and unfortunately, the dermatology practice is no different,” said Louis Carr, President of Media Sales at BET. “Through our partnership with Vaseline, we’re committed to increasing awareness of the importance of health through skincare. We’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with and lend our platform to amplify Vaseline’s Equitable Skincare for All campaign.”

The Equitable Skincare for All discussion will highlight the healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities, the importance of bringing true equality to care for skin of color and how individuals can make a difference.

Skin health needs for Black and Brown communities continue to be underserved and without access to proper care comes the likelihood of misdiagnosis or no diagnosis leaving them at risk for long-term consequences. This is in part the case as nearly half of dermatologists say they were not adequately trained to treat skin of color. Representation is also an issue in dermatological care with only 3% of practicing dermatologists identified as Black and 4.2% identified as Latinx.1

For over 150 years, Vaseline has been committed to helping heal dry skin everywhere, but this goal can't be achieved if part of the Vaseline community doesn't have access to equitable care. That’s why Vaseline has teamed up with BET to bring awareness, education and drive meaningful discussions around healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities.

Hosted by veteran beauty expert, Tai Beauchamp, Vaseline spokesperson Regina King along with other guests such as prominent doctors, experts and skincare enthusiasts, will share their experiences with inequity, current inequities Black and Brown people face, the consequences of these disparities and the importance of properly treating Black and Brown skin.