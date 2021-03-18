 

BET Partners With Vaseline and Vaseline Brand Ambassador, Regina King, to Bring Access to Equitable Skincare for Black and Brown Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

On March 24 at 3 pm EST, BET (a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), the nation's leading provider of quality content for African American audiences, and Vaseline are partnering to host a powerful Zoom discussion for consumers featuring award-winning director and actress, Regina King, around skincare equity for skin of color.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005379/en/

Over the past year, we’ve seen the challenges that people of color face in achieving equitable health outcomes and unfortunately, the dermatology practice is no different,” said Louis Carr, President of Media Sales at BET. “Through our partnership with Vaseline, we’re committed to increasing awareness of the importance of health through skincare. We’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with and lend our platform to amplify Vaseline’s Equitable Skincare for All campaign.

The Equitable Skincare for All discussion will highlight the healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities, the importance of bringing true equality to care for skin of color and how individuals can make a difference.

Skin health needs for Black and Brown communities continue to be underserved and without access to proper care comes the likelihood of misdiagnosis or no diagnosis leaving them at risk for long-term consequences. This is in part the case as nearly half of dermatologists say they were not adequately trained to treat skin of color. Representation is also an issue in dermatological care with only 3% of practicing dermatologists identified as Black and 4.2% identified as Latinx.1

For over 150 years, Vaseline has been committed to helping heal dry skin everywhere, but this goal can't be achieved if part of the Vaseline community doesn't have access to equitable care. That’s why Vaseline has teamed up with BET to bring awareness, education and drive meaningful discussions around healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities.

Hosted by veteran beauty expert, Tai Beauchamp, Vaseline spokesperson Regina King along with other guests such as prominent doctors, experts and skincare enthusiasts, will share their experiences with inequity, current inequities Black and Brown people face, the consequences of these disparities and the importance of properly treating Black and Brown skin.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BET Partners With Vaseline and Vaseline Brand Ambassador, Regina King, to Bring Access to Equitable Skincare for Black and Brown Communities On March 24 at 3 pm EST, BET (a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), the nation's leading provider of quality content for African American audiences, and Vaseline are partnering to host a powerful Zoom discussion for consumers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Class ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Vice President Kamala Harris to Deliver Special Remarks During Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021
08.03.21
Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofia Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish and More Scheduled to Appear at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards ’21
08.03.21
“OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: a CBS Primetime Special” Delivers Broadcast Television Event – 17.1 Million Viewers; Two-Hour Interview Is the Most-Watched-Non-Super-Bowl-Sunday Primetime Event on Any Network in Over a Year
04.03.21
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
02.03.21
Nickelodeon’s Brand-new Preschool Series Baby Shark’s Big Show! Makes a Splash With Spring Premieres Beginning Friday, March 26, At 12: 30 PM (ET/PT)
26.02.21
ViacomCBS Announces Redemption of Approximately $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes
25.02.21
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to Paramount+
25.02.21
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
25.02.21
Nickelodeon’s All-New Animated Rugrats Reunites Members of the Original Voice Cast to Reprise Roles
24.02.21
ViacomCBS Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L