Voya Financial Introduces New Claims Model to Help American Workers Maximize Their Voluntary Benefits

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has launched Voya Claims 360, an integrated and intuitive model designed to simplify the claims process for supplemental health insurance products. From the time an employee first enrolls in their benefits to when an eligible claim is submitted, reviewed and paid, Voya Claims 360 initiates a variety of proactive actions to help employees get the most from their supplemental health insurance offered by their employer. Support ranges from connecting the dots between coverages and notifying employees when they have a potential claim, to even paying certain benefits automatically.

“Industry research shows nearly 70% of American workers consider supplemental benefits as important as employer-based health insurance and retirement benefits.1 However, even though employees value supplemental health benefits, it’s not uncommon for individuals to overlook them when it comes time to file a claim. For example, when Voya’s research team interviewed employees with current supplemental benefits coverage, only 1-in-10 responded they had ever filed a claim for those benefits2,” explained Rob Grubka, chief executive officer of Health Solutions for Voya Financial.

“The goal of Voya Claims 360 is to simplify and streamline the process so employers can help support the health and wealth needs of their employees. We want to make it easy for employees to use and maximize the supplemental health benefits that they are often paying for during their time of need — even when they are unaware they may have a claim opportunity,” added Grubka.

Voya Claims 360 key features include: