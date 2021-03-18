 

Resolutions by Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     18 March 2021     16:10 EET

Resolutions by Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting

Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the proposed dividend of €0.57 per share for 2020. The existing Board members were re-elected. Annika Paasikivi was re-elected Chair of the Board. The AGM also approved all other Board and Nomination Board proposals, including the authorisations to repurchase own shares and to issue shares. The proposals can be viewed in detail at https://investors.uponor.com/governance/annual-general-meeting/annual- ....

The AGM adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2020, and released the Board members and the President and CEO from liability.

A dividend of €0.57 per share shall be distributed for the financial period 2020. The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.28 per share shall be paid to a shareholder registered as a shareholder in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend payment on 22 March 2021. The payment date for this instalment is 29 March 2021.

The second instalment of €0.29 per share shall be paid in September 2021. The second instalment shall be paid to a shareholder registered as a shareholder in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date, which, together with the payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for 14 September 2021. The dividend record date for the second instalment would be 16 September 2021 and the dividend payment date 23 September 2021.

Authorisation to repurchase the company’s own shares

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the repurchase of no more than 3,500,000 of the company’s own shares amounting in total to approximately 4.8 per cent of the total number of the shares of the company at the date of the general meeting. These shares will be bought back using distributable earnings from unrestricted equity. The authorisation is valid until the end of the next annual general meeting, however, no longer than 18 months from the date of the general meeting.

