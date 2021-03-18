 

Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)437-2398 or (647)792-1240. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss financial results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Allied Announces March 2021 Distribution
22.02.21
Allied Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
16.02.21
Allied Announces February 2021 Distribution