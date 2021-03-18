Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210318122332_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 146 Unit price: 16.4523 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 16.4523 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210