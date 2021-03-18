Gofore Plc Managers' transactions - Talvinko
GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 MARCH 2021 AT 16.02 EET
Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Talvinko
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Talvinko, Teppo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210318122334_9
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 109 Unit price: 16.4523 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 109 Volume weighted average price: 16.4523 EUR
Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210
