 

Gofore Plc Managers' transactions - Virtanen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 15:03  |  20   |   |   

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 MARCH 2021 AT 16.03 EET

Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Virtanen

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Virtanen, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210318122334_10
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 16.4523 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 145 Volume weighted average price: 16.4523 EUR

Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc 
Tel. +358 40 715 3660 
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210  

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia  top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gofore Plc Managers' transactions - Virtanen GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 MARCH 2021 AT 16.03 EETGofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Virtanen Person subject to the notification requirementName: Virtanen, JuhaPosition: Other senior managerIssuer: Gofore PlcLEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Talvinko
15:01 Uhr
Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Sievinen
15:00 Uhr
Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Koikkalainen
17.03.21
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of shares in employee share savings plan
17.03.21
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc has filed a listing application to transfer to the official list
16.03.21
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1–28 February 2021: Strong growth in February
10.03.21
Gofore Plc: Finnish Tax Administration selected Gofore as management consulting services provider
05.03.21
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's Annual Report 2020 published
05.03.21
Gofore Plc: Summons to Gofore Plc’s annual general meeting
05.03.21
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's Financial Statements Release 1 January–31 December 2020: Gofore continued strong growth – profitability improved