 

BTS Named a Top 20 Leadership Training Company in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 15:28  |  29   |   |   

BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry for the seventh time.

“We are honored to be named one of the world’s top 20 leadership training companies,” said Jerry Connor, Global Head of Leadership at BTS. “In 2020, BTS was challenged to deliver world-class solutions in the virtual environment. We used this as an opportunity to accelerate our innovation in areas such as shifting mindsets at scale, personalizing learning, and leveraging digital technology to enable learning in the flow of work. We are proud of our response and feel excited about how our virtual and digital capabilities have unlocked new possibilities to help our clients achieve success.”

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

  • Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served
  • Ability to deliver training in preferred modalities
  • Industry visibility, innovation, and impact
  • Strength of clients and geographic reach
  • Company size and growth potential

“Part of one of the most competitive and closely watched training sectors, this year’s Top 20 Leadership Training Companies are leading the way by providing businesses with strategic and inventive leadership development offerings to meet the needs of an uncertain market,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These companies continue to adjust and expand their topic offerings to deliver the training that companies have needed over the past year, including employee motivation, teamwork, and agile leadership.”

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at trainingindustry.com.



