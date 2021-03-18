The Company’s joint venture with Cali Bear will launch CBD products this Spring



PLAYA VISTA, CA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces its ‘Kit’ of products that will be launched as part of the Cali Bear joint venture announced last month . Cali Bear ( www.calibear.life ) is a performance lifestyle CBD brand that embodies sport, beach, and surf culture. The following products will be sold under the Cali Bear brand produced by the Company at launch:

16oz Nano CBD Water utilizing the Company’s proprietary nanotechnology to ensure proper hydration during competitive activity

2oz Nano CBD “Chill” Shot utilizing the Company’s proprietary nanotechnology designed to be used after competition to relax and recover

CBD infused Lip Balm which is intended to be used on and off the court to protect against chapping and blistering

CBD infused pain relief cream used during and after competition to relieve pain and muscle soreness

CBD infused gummies to be used anytime to stay “Cali Cool” anywhere and on the go

All of the products are part of the Company’s plan to create a performance lifestyle ‘Kit’ that will give consumers the tools to maintain a fun lifestyle while achieving exceptional performance.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce the slate of products the Company will be launching as part of our Joint Venture with Cali Bear. The products selected embody performance lifestyle and are designed to support athletes on the court and appeal to non-active consumers. We have spent a lot of time developing a collection of high quality products that will fulfill a broad range of consumer needs. I believe our product ‘Kit’ provides a complete CBD solution under one brand, while appealing to diverse demographics. I am excited to begin the rollout next month with the Cali Bear Team. The athletes are great brand ambassadors and spokespeople for the brand and the products. Having an active group of athletes in international competition will be a huge asset moving forward and the Company looks forward to leveraging the content and awareness created from these events to drive sales. The full CBD Kit we have developed will help tell the story of how CBD products can be a part of consumers health and wellness routines.