Danish Aerospace Company A/S gets extended contract for E4D.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) has today signed an expanded and prolonged contract for the company’s future E4D multifunction exercise equipment for future manned space flights.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) is currently developing a flight- and three test models of a multifunction/crosstrainer for astronauts for The European Space Agency (ESA) called E4D (Enhanced European Exploration Exercise Devices.)

ESA has expanded and prolonged the contract for these developmental activities.

The equipment must now meet a long list of additional requirements and include additional functions, supplemented with a number of specific software tools, which goals are to make it more user-friendly for NASA and ESA’s flight surgeons and health specialists.

The E4D equipment combines cycling, rowing, rope pulling and 30+ other weightlifting exercises in one machinery, which gives the astronauts a full body workout and a broader exercise flexibility in their daily training in space.

NASA and ESA will test E4D on the International Space Station (ISS). The E4D flight model is expected to launch in 2023 and will be tested on ISS for 2-3 years.

The expansion and prolongation of the contract is expected to run till 2025. The value is estimated at MDKK 4,1 and is a 16% increase of the contract value.

” We are delighted that ESA has expanded on and prolonged the contract, as it adds extra functions to the equipment, as well as gives us the opportunity to supply additional software tools, which makes it more user-friendly for NASA and ESA’s specialists. E4D and its multifunction elements have already generated great interest, not only with NASA and ESA, but also with private companies working with the commercial side of manned space travel.

This demonstrates that E4D is creating a unique foundation for future business potential within this field.” states Thomas A. E. Andersen CEO of Danish Aerospace Company A/S.

He continues;

”I am very proud of this equipment which our creative engineers designed. It will be something completely unique within exercise equipment for astronauts and feature, among other things, a new type of exercise, tug-of-war, which has never-before been used in space. Variation in exercise is incredibly important for astronauts, so that many different muscle groups are continually used during their stay in space and furthermore, to give them variety to keep their motivation. E.g., a trip to Mars can take 6 to 8 months, so great exercise variety to pass the time is very essential.” says Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO of Danish Aerospace Company A/S.