ALBANY, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip replacements are surgeries for various hip disorders and have gained prominence as a surgery of quite satisfactory clinical outcomes. Modifications in hip replacement implants have thus gained groundswell of attention for implant manufacturers and healthcare teams. In particular, the implants have improved the quality of life in adults with older osteoporosis, and Osteoarthritis (OA). In recent decades, such product advancements have gathered momentum on back of growing demand for total hip arthroplasty (THA). These have been viewed as surgeries with remarkable outcomes. Other factors such as advancements in surgical techniques and the focus on reducing the revision rates have all contributed to the evolution of the hip replacement implants market. Both metals and non-metals may be used in making implants. However, over the years, the use of non-metals such as ceramic has gained preference as it has enabled healthcare teams to overcome the drawbacks associated with metals. As the raw material, metal-on-polyethylene was a popular segment in 2017.

Growing number of hip reconstruction procedures is expected to propel the hip replacement implants market. The global valuation is projected to reach worth of ~US$ 9.0 Bn by 2026-end.

Manufacturers Relentlessly Aiming at Implant Modifications to Improve Outcomes

Implant manufacturers are relentlessly aiming to reduce the early and late-stage failures in hip replacement surgeries. They are in particular striving to overcome the drawbacks or limitations that lead to failure of their products. A growing number of stakeholders are focusing on overcoming failures due to wear, aseptic loosening, dislocation, adverse reactions to metal debris, and bearings. They are aiming at new geometries and use of better bearings to specially meet the needs of patients with THA.