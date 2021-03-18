 

Herbalife Nutrition Appoints its First Chief Digital Officer as it Advances Digital Transformation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (“Company”), a premier global nutrition company, today announced Joe Miranda has joined the company as the first Chief Digital Officer, effective March 22, 2021.

As a global technology executive in the media, financial, and data analytics industries, Miranda brings over 20 years of digital expertise to Herbalife Nutrition. Miranda has worked with Fortune 500 companies in developing and executing enterprise digital strategy and building integrated, customer-centric digital programs across various functions, business units, and landscapes. He has a unique understanding of digital transformation and building dynamic teams as well as connecting human and digital experiences to reimagining business and operating models all while driving digital innovation.

“The creation of this new position will allow the company to deliver exceptional digital experiences for our distributors, customers and employees,” said Frank Lamberti, executive vice president distributor and customer experience of Herbalife Nutrition. “Joe Miranda’s vast experience in enterprise digital transformation is the perfect background necessary to serve as our first Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Joe will work across 95 markets to devise and implement the company’s digital strategy.”

In his more recent role as Chief Digital Officer for Thomson Reuters, Miranda crafted the vision and execution roadmaps and built a comprehensive digital ecosystem and technology architecture. Prior to Thomson Reuters, Miranda served as the first Chief Digital Officer at Voya Financial where he engineered a digital transformation working across multiple business units to overhaul customer journeys, build advanced analytics use cases, and deploy a modernized technical architecture. Earlier in his career, he held digital leadership roles at GE Capital and Nielsen.

Miranda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Towson University in Maryland.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.



