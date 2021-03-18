 

Stratasys Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Public Offering

18.03.2021   

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of ordinary shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,034,482 shares at the public offering price of $29.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $30 million. After giving effect to the full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold by Stratasys in the public offering increased to 7,931,034 shares and gross proceeds increased to approximately $230 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The closing of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares is expected to occur today, March 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Stifel acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Morgan Stanley acted as book-running manager for the offering.

The shares were offered by Stratasys pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the timing and completion and use of proceeds of the public offering are forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Stratasys’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed or furnished by Stratasys with or to the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and Stratasys disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.



Wertpapier


Zeit
09.03.21
Stratasys Introduces J5 DentaJet 3D Printer to Serve Growing Demand for Dental Solutions
04.03.21
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
03.03.21
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
02.03.21
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
01.03.21
Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
01.03.21
Stratasys Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.02.21
Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers

Zeit
02.03.21
180
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??