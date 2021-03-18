Columbia Property Trust Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today confirmed that it has just received this morning an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Arkhouse Partners LLC (together with its affiliates, “Arkhouse”), AS8888 LLC, an entity of The Sapir Organization and 8F Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. (together with Arkhouse and Sapir, the “Arkhouse Group”) regarding their stated interest in acquiring all of the outstanding shares of Columbia for $19.50 per share in cash (the “proposal”). This non-binding proposal, which is the first received by the Company from the Arkhouse Group, is subject to due diligence, various conditions and lacks committed financing. Despite considerable efforts to engage with Arkhouse over the last several months, which the Company publicly addressed earlier this week, the Company first learned of this proposal of $19.50 per share this morning.

Columbia’s Board and management team regularly evaluate opportunities to enhance stockholder value and will continue to take steps to achieve this objective for the benefit of all stockholders. Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, the Columbia Board of Directors will carefully evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Columbia stockholders. Columbia stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Columbia and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.