 

CORRECTING AND REPLACING - Collection Sites Launches Business to Business Sales Initiatives; Provides Update With February Sales of 30,717 Tests at an Average Price of $98 per Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 15:38  |  49   |   |   

Collection Sites launched multi-week custom testing solutions for a high-school athletics department in Redlands, California and a film production company in Los Angeles as part of its new business-focused sales strategy. Further, Medivolve announces an investor webinar Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ET

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We were informed by the client Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC), in the fifth paragraph, the month January should be February. The corrected sentence should read: "During the month of February, the Company realized the sale of 30,717 tests at an average sale price of $98 per test across its network." The completed corrected text follows.

Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to provide investors with a sales update and announces the launch of a new business to business sales strategy, including the initiative of two custom testing solutions.

On Monday, March 8th, 2021, Collection Sites launched two multi-week custom COVID-19 testing programs as part of its new business-focused testing services. Moving forward, Collection Sites will be dedicating additional efforts to securing testing contracts with businesses across the United States to provide custom testing solutions.

The first program is with a TV & Film production studio based in Los Angeles, where Collection Sites staff provide 24 hour PCR test results on-site for crew, talent and staff in accordance with the required COVID-19 testing policies. The testing program will last four weeks, with approximately 500 PCR tests expected to be completed.

The second program is with the athletics department of a school district in Redlands, California. Collection Sites will supply and conduct on-site rapid antigen tests on students, athletes, and staff as required by the athletics department. The testing program will last until the end of June 2021, where up to 3,750 rapid antigen tests can be completed over the period.

February Sales

During the month of February, the Company realized the sale of 30,717 tests at an average sale price of $98 per test across its network. Approximately 59% of the sales were cash pay, with the balance as insurance sales. The Company continued to see the strongest demand for antigen tests, followed by antibody and then PCR.

“In February we saw another solid month of sales with over 30,000 tests conducted across our network. While we experienced some operating challenges due to winter weather, particularly in Texas and along the east coast during the month, we are still very happy with the sales results,” commented Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville. “As vaccination efforts rollout, we anticipate retail demand to soften and as such are turning to exciting new sales initiatives focused on custom testing solutions for businesses. While COVID cases have receded across America, we believe the need for proper testing will remain for the foreseeable future. This also highlights the strategic importance of our telehealth initiatives and the launch of a disruptive and sustainable business model that helps to provide accessible and convenient medical services to our patients.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING AND REPLACING - Collection Sites Launches Business to Business Sales Initiatives; Provides Update With February Sales of 30,717 Tests at an Average Price of $98 per Test Collection Sites launched multi-week custom testing solutions for a high-school athletics department in Redlands, California and a film production company in Los Angeles as part of its new business-focused sales strategy. Further, Medivolve …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Collection Sites Launches Business to Business Sales Initiatives; Provides Update With February Sales of 30,717 Tests at an Average Price of $98 per Test
16.03.21
Medivolve Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% of Modern Rx LCC, a Las Vegas based Pharmacy
02.03.21
Collection Sites Launches Operating Partnership To Extend COVID-19 Testing With Besser Brands; Medivolve Closes Noble Bioscience Transaction
19.02.21
Medivolve Cancels Agreement to Acquire Karland Health; Completes Shares for Debt Settlement
18.02.21
Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
917
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name