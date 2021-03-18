 

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06803 per Class A unit and US$0.06962 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 16, 2021 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2021.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca


Wertpapier


