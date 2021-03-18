 

Thryv, Inc. CEO and President Joe Walsh Purchases Block of Shares of Thryv Common Stock from Mudrick Capital

Dallas, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that CEO and President Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of Thryv common stock from majority equity holder Mudrick Capital at an average price of $18.67. 

The shares were purchased in ongoing trading on March 17, 2021. 

“Thryv is empowering small businesses, modernizing business functions, and transforming the unclouded like never before,” said Walsh. “Confident in the growth of our SaaS business, I took the opportunity to expand my position in Thryv stock during the current insider trading window. Our future outlook is encouraging, and I truly believe we are only getting started.” 

About Thryv Holdings, Inc. 

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

 Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.      

 

 

Media Contact:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contacts:  

 

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.    

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com   

 

KJ Christopher  

Thryv, Inc.    

972.453.7068  

kj.christopher@thryv.com  

 

 

 

### 

