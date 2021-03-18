 

Communities and Nonprofits Encouraged to Apply for ComEd Annual Grant Program

ComEd is offering grants of up to $10,000 to municipal agencies and nonprofit organizations in northern Illinois for community projects that protect the environment, enhance public safety, and increase access to the arts. The deadline for applying for ComEd’s community grants is 5 p.m. CST March 26, 2021.

Each year, in partnership with Openlands, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and the League of Chicago Theatres, ComEd offers three separate grant programs: Green Region, Powering Safe Communities and Powering the Arts. Since 2013, these programs have collectively provided approximately $2.6 million in grants to support more than 350 community projects, such as a community garden in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood; installation of LED stop signs and radar speed displays to improve safety; and increased access to summer arts and culture programs for underserved students.

“ComEd recognizes that the economic impacts brought on by the pandemic continue to challenge municipalities and nonprofit organizations to provide the services they want to their communities,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. “By working with organizations closely aligned to the needs of the communities ComEd serves, we’re able to identify and provide support to projects that can have significant, positive impacts for the people who live there.”

Details on each grant program are below. For eligibility guidelines and instructions on how to apply, visit ComEd.com/Grants.

Green Region grants, since 2013, have supported public agencies in their efforts to plan for, protect and improve public spaces for the benefit of all. These grants support open-space projects that focus on the planning, acquisition and improvement of local parks, natural areas and recreation resources. This year, in addition to pollinator projects, grants will focus on climate resiliency, which includes projects that help a system maintain its natural functions from stressors of climate change. A summary of 2020 Green Region winners is here.

Powering Safe Communities grants have supported public safety and electrification projects since 2014. This year, grants will again focus on electrification projects that reduce carbon emissions, improve public health outcomes, and advance community resiliency. More details on Powering Safe Communities grants, including a link to apply, are here.

Since 2018, Powering the Arts grants have supported arts and culture organizations that recognize how increasing access to the arts enhances equity and the vibrancy of local communities. These grants support organizations in their efforts to reach new and diverse audiences, with an expanded focus on those looking at creative ways to connect with audiences during the pandemic, such as offering innovative performances on digital platforms. A summary of 2020 Powering the Arts winners is here.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



