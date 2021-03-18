 

Launch of the fourth stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the fourth stage of Uus-Veerenni residential development project in the city centre of Tallinn. The new stage includes three buildings with 84 apartments, which are to be completed in the end of 2022.

The 5-storey buildings, located at Tiiu St. 12 (merko.ee/veerenni-park/) will be of energy class B. The size of the apartments ranges between 32–96 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,865 euros. There will be play and recreation areas in the landscaped courtyards together with underground car park.

The first stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential quarter saw the completion of 12 buildings with 137 apartments and 8 commercial premises in 2019. The courtyard, created between the buildings, was declared the winner of the Estonian Landscape Architects’ Union annual award in the courtyard category in 2020. The second stage added 8 buildings with 88 apartments and 4 commercial premises in 2020, while the third stage includes three buildings with 59 apartments, which will be completed by the end of 2021. The development project comprises in total of ca fifty new residential buildings with more than 1,400 apartments, which will be built in the coming years. There will also be a kindergarten and a commercial building in the quarter.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Alar Toomik, Project Development Director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, tel: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

