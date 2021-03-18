Trintech Continues to Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions to Meet the Needs of Large Enterprises Across the Globe

Gain Additional Efficiencies and Reduce Risk in Your Financial Close with Trintech's Latest Cadency Enhancements

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced several key product enhancements to help large enterprises reduce the time spent on tasks and drive greater efficiencies in their month-end workflows.

"As our customers continue to focus on agility and sustainability during this time, the enhancements we have made in our solutions deliver greater control, enhanced visibility, increased efficiencies and certainty of accurate financial reporting that our large enterprise customers demand," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech.

With the latest release of Trintech's Cadency Platform, finance and accounting professionals can elevate their financial automation with highly configurable and transparent workflows, integrated connector enhancements, and extended scalability and automation with new Smart Bots and ERP Bot enhancements. Leading Enterprises will benefit from the following:

- Greater efficiencies gained in the reconciliation process

- Additional automation capabilities to reduce the time to close

- Enhanced integration between Record to Report (R2R) processes to improve the overall experience

- Enhanced Bot functionality that drives deep automation and reduces administration burdens to refocus time and effort on higher value-added activities

In addition, the Cadency user experience provides intuitive, easy-to-use, standardized functionality that drives greater efficiencies throughout the finance and accounting team's daily workflow.