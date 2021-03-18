 

DGAP-News Trintech Continues to Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions to Meet the Needs of Large Enterprises Across the Globe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trintech Continues to Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions to Meet the Needs of Large Enterprises Across the Globe

18.03.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech Continues to Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions to Meet the Needs of Large Enterprises Across the Globe

Gain Additional Efficiencies and Reduce Risk in Your Financial Close with Trintech's Latest Cadency Enhancements

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced several key product enhancements to help large enterprises reduce the time spent on tasks and drive greater efficiencies in their month-end workflows.

"As our customers continue to focus on agility and sustainability during this time, the enhancements we have made in our solutions deliver greater control, enhanced visibility, increased efficiencies and certainty of accurate financial reporting that our large enterprise customers demand," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech.

With the latest release of Trintech's Cadency Platform, finance and accounting professionals can elevate their financial automation with highly configurable and transparent workflows, integrated connector enhancements, and extended scalability and automation with new Smart Bots and ERP Bot enhancements. Leading Enterprises will benefit from the following:

- Greater efficiencies gained in the reconciliation process

- Additional automation capabilities to reduce the time to close

- Enhanced integration between Record to Report (R2R) processes to improve the overall experience

- Enhanced Bot functionality that drives deep automation and reduces administration burdens to refocus time and effort on higher value-added activities

In addition, the Cadency user experience provides intuitive, easy-to-use, standardized functionality that drives greater efficiencies throughout the finance and accounting team's daily workflow.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Trintech Continues to Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions to Meet the Needs of Large Enterprises Across the Globe DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech Continues to Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions to Meet the Needs of Large Enterprises Across the Globe 18.03.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto announces European Approval for 25 Minute COVID-19 PCR Test
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia emittiert erstmals Green Bond für nachhaltige Investitionen
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius raises forecast for the full year of 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: Ergebnis pro Aktie steigt nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf 1,11 EUR
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein