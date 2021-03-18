 

Box Announces Deeper Integrations With Microsoft 365 to Power Secure Collaboration in the Cloud

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced new and upcoming integrations with Microsoft 365 to make it easier for customers to securely work in the cloud. Building on Box’s seamless experience within Microsoft environments, these include new security integrations, enhanced functionality in Teams and Office Online, and a new Box connector for Microsoft Graph.

“Tens of thousands of enterprises globally are using Box and Microsoft together to securely power the way they work from anywhere,” said Varun Parmar, Chief Product Officer at Box. “Today’s new and deepened integrations will make the Box experience in Microsoft 365 even more frictionless, enabling joint customers to easily access, create, manage, and secure their content wherever they are, in real-time.”

Box already works seamlessly with Microsoft 365, enabling users to securely access Box content as they collaborate across the Microsoft portfolio of applications and services. Workers can streamline collaboration by accessing and sharing Box content directly in Teams channels or chats and can open, edit, and save Box files directly within the Office app. Outlook users can eliminate the risk and hassle of email attachments by converting outbound attachments to Box shared links and maintain version control by saving incoming attachments to Box from any device. Additionally, Box Shield helps classify and enforce security policies across both the Box and Microsoft environments, and Box is a member of Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association.

Today, Box is announcing the following:

Microsoft Teams

Last year, Box rebuilt its integration with Teams to make it easy to find, share, access, and secure Box content from within the Teams application, improving user productivity while giving admins the ability to manage all of their company's content in one secure platform. Deepening its integration with Microsoft Teams, today Box announced new functionality and launched enhancements including:

  • The ability to create, share, open, and edit Box files from within Teams. This new functionality enables Box users to bring in content from productivity suites like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Apple iWork so that users can work in their apps of choice to get work done. This more robust, embedded Box experience within Teams is expected to be available later this spring.
  • The general availability of Box notifications within Microsoft Teams, which enables seamless productivity as teams around the world continue to work remotely. Announced last fall, users will now be notified of important updates to their Box files and can now better manage content permissions from directly within Teams.

Security Products:

