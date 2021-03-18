 

Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solution Recognized for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology by GTI

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has been recognized by Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) as the most innovative breakthrough in mobile technology for the company’s 5G device test solution, based on Keysight’s network emulation platform.

For the fourth consecutive year, GTI has recognized Keysight’s 5G solutions, which help accelerate the development of high-performing and reliable 5G new radio (NR) designs across the workflow. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions enable a connected ecosystem consisting of chipset makers, device vendors, test houses and mobile operators to perform network simulation interoperability testing (NS-IOT), conformance and performance validation as well as mobile operator acceptance testing. This helps drive 5G global device maturity.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by GTI in the same award category as other 5G industry leaders,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless test group. “5G is expected to support nearly half of China’s overall mobile connections by 2025, and Keysight’s investment in regional collaborations create a solid platform for effectively contributing to the advancement of wireless communications in Greater China.”

Mobile operators, test labs and makers of chipsets and devices, use Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate the commercial deployment of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors. The GTI award confirms these users’ appreciation for the solutions’ user-friendly interface, compact platform architecture and early support of 4G and 5G conformance and carrier acceptance test (CAT) cases.

Keysight’s design, test, validation, optimization and security solutions support GTI’s key goals, which include promoting a unified 5G standard and end-to-end ecosystem. Previous GTI awards have recognized Keysight’s capabilities in radio access network (RAN) and 5G core (5GC) testing, Keysight’s PROPSIM F64 5G channel emulator and Keysight's network emulation portfolio.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.



