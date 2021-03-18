 

Atos supports the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre in pioneering quantum-accelerated computing with the Atos QLM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 16:02  |  34   |   |   

Munich and Paris, March 18, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world's highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator, to the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ), of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities. The Atos QLM is installed in the recently opened LRZ Quantum Integration Centre (QIC), Bavaria’s preeminent computing facility. The center was designed to bring practical quantum applications to the scientific community by advancing the convergence of quantum computing and supercomputing.

The LRZ is among the first computing centers worldwide to focus on the integration of quantum computing in an HPC environment with its Quantum Integration Centre. The hybrid quantum-HPC approach shows significant promises in effectively using today’s classical computers to harness the power of near-term quantum applications. Leveraging both the Atos QLM and its collaboration with key players like Atos, the Finnish-German startup IQM and other partners, LRZ will be able to make quantum technologies available to more users. By taking advantage of existing HPC infrastructures, this initiative will allow them to explore and capture the opportunities made possible by quantum computing within a couple of years.

“At the LRZ, we are a partner for digitalization in science. We are expanding our portfolio by integrating services for quantum computing. This way we enable world-class researchers to find new approaches to solving grand-challenge scientific problems. However, we are only at the beginning with this technology. At the LRZ Quantum Integration Centre, scientists will be able to learn how to use it and prepare themselves for the future of quantum computing. The collaboration with Atos and the use of the Atos Quantum Learning Machine are an essential building block in our Quantum Computing strategy,” explained Prof. Dieter Kranzlmüller, Chairman of the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre.

“LRZ and Atos share a very pragmatic approach to quantum computing that focuses on quantum-accelerated HPC, with the aim of delivering early strategic benefits to users before we fully enter the post-quantum era. The Atos QLM is a direct extension of this approach and we are honored to be one of the first hardware partners of the LRZ Quantum Integration Centre. It is a fantastic project and marks the significant contribution made by LRZ to the quantum computing community,” said Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

The LRZ Quantum Integration Centre supports the Munich Quantum Valley, a central element of the Bavarian quantum initiative to drive quantum computing forward at a national and international level.  The partnership between Atos and LRZ is a testament to the ambition of the Bavarian authorities to become an internationally competitive quantum location by incorporating international, leading-edge knowledge, skills and technologies. Subject to the approval of the state parliament, the Free State of Bavaria committed to providing a total of 300 million euros.

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99


Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos supports the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre in pioneering quantum-accelerated computing with the Atos QLM Munich and Paris, March 18, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world's highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator, to the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ), of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares
10.03.21
Atos delivers BullSequana X410 supercomputer to Swansea University
10.03.21
Quantencomputer-Aktien mit gigantischem Potenzial: Muss man den Hype kaufen?
04.03.21
Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares
03.03.21
Atos named a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services by NelsonHall
01.03.21
Atos named a Leader in the TBR Quantum Market Landscape
26.02.21
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
25.02.21
Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares
25.02.21
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
24.02.21
Atos completes the acquisition of leading cybersecurity services company Motiv

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
17
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)