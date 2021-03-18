 

Shueisha Inc. initiates the SHUEISHA MANGA-ART HERITAGE project to make manga art available around the world

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 16:22  |  31   |   |   

Utilizing the original drawing (genga) digital archive project to make classics such as ONE PIECE, the Rose of Versailles, and Innocent available around the world and help create a global manga art market

TOKYO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shueisha Inc. (head office: Chiyoda, Tokyo) believes that manga is art that should be disseminated and based on this vision we began to utilizing the digital archive of original manga drawings in 2008 to start a new manga-art project.

Manga Art from ONE PIECE by Eiichiro Oda

This project is a new initiative aimed at shining fresh light on the drawings created by manga artists and imbuing these works with lasting value as works of art. We use the finest available printing technologies and materials to produce high-quality manga artwork. In addition, to guarantee the value of these works and allow then to be passed them down to the next generation, we issue blockchain certificates that consistently record the provenance of each piece of art. Through this new project, we help to ensure that manga art is passed down among manga lovers while also aiming to create a manga-art market as an integral part of the overall global art market.

We have initiated this project by selling the works from three artists: Eiichiro Oda (ONE PIECE), Riyoko Ikeda (The Rose of Versailles), and Shinichi Sakamoto (Innocent). Each of these works that are well known in their printed versions are in their original genga format excellent examples of never-before-seen coloring and detail.

Background behind the launch of this new project

Shueisha, founded in 1926, played a formative role in releasing multiple manga works right after World War II. Our goal has always been to deliver as inexpensively as possible the most entertaining manga to a wide range of readers, and we are continuing to build on this challenge. At the same time, it is no longer rare for manga, which were once something children bought for fun with their pocket money, to be exhibited at art galleries and museums both within and outside of Japan. Therefore as part of our mission we are working towards a system to help preserve manga and its artwork and to pass it down for future generations. As one initiative towards achieving this goal, we are launching this cross-border manga art e-commerce project.

https://mangaart.jp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458964/1.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shueisha Inc. initiates the SHUEISHA MANGA-ART HERITAGE project to make manga art available around the world Utilizing the original drawing (genga) digital archive project to make classics such as ONE PIECE, the Rose of Versailles, and Innocent available around the world and help create a global manga art market TOKYO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
'Global Fully Charged' sector moving towards a sustainable future: By Kalkine Pty Limited
Hyundai Motor Reveals Additional Design Details of STARIA
Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software
Nespresso invests CHF 117 million in the expansion of its Avenches production center to meet ...
Laboratory Information System Market Worth $3,457.2 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Dominica and China's Strengthening Relations Offer Business Advantages For Investors
How Wearables Sleep Tech Devices Are Offering Significant Relief For Insomniac Patients
Civil Engineering Market Size Worth $12.05 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Mpac chooses Wolters Kluwer and Hayne for CPM software investment to digitally transform its ...
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA