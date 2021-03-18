Almaden Minerals Ltd. Closes US$10.3 Million Registered Direct Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE American: AAU; TSX: AMM) ("Almaden", "AAU" or "the Company"), today announced it closed its previously announced registered direct offering. The Company sold 15,846,154 shares of its common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 7,923,077 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of US$0.65 per share in a registered direct offering. The common stock warrants are immediately exercisable, have an exercise price of US$0.80 per share and will expire three years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds of the offering for preparation and submission of applications for permits required to commence construction of the Ixtaca project, additional engineering work, exploration activities, legal and consulting costs, and for general working capital purposes.

This offering was made in the United States only pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-252171) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on February 26, 2021. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. The Company has also filed a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus dated February 25, 2021 on a non-offering basis with applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Copies of this supplement and base shelf prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

For the purposes of TSX approval, the Company relied upon the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.