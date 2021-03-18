Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2020

The audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB Group and the Company amounted to EUR 895 thousand, the revenue was EUR 649 thousand for the period of 2020 (for 2019 – consolidated net profit was EUR 1.136 million, revenue was EUR 645 thousand).

INVL Baltic Farmland had revenue of EUR 649 thousand in 2020 and earned unaudited net profit of EUR 895 thousand for the year. Profit was forecasted under the assumption that the value of agricultural land holdings in the balance sheet would not change and the change in the value of trade receivables by the buyers was not assessed, but a valuation conducted by the company Matininkai showed that land holding value had increased by 4.4% to EUR 15.36 million compared to previous year, or EUR 4.96 thousand per hectare. In addition, EUR 1 thousand impairment of trade receivables was recognized and due to decrease of overdue debts during the year the administration fee was increased by EUR 50 thousand. Excluding these non-estimated factors and the related income tax expense, INVL Baltic Farmland's profit would be EUR 391 thousand. Therefore it can be stated that INVL Baltic Farmland has accomplished the calculated profit forecasts for 2020.

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, had revenue of EUR 649 thousand in 2020 and an audited net profit of EUR 895 thousand for the year. Compared to 2019, the company’s revenue increased 0.6%, while its net profit decreased 21.2%.

INVL Baltic Farmland’s equity at the end of last year was EUR 14.015 million or EUR 4.34 per share. Equity per share increased 6.7% during the year, also taking into account the dividends paid out during 2020.

According to a valuation of INVL Baltic Farmland’s assets at the end of 2020, the value of its land holdings increased 4.4% during the year to EUR 15.36 million, or EUR 4 960 per hectare, assessing the total area of ​​the managed plot. The valuation was performed by Corporation Matininkai.

In its operating forecast for last year, the company had planned revenue of EUR 652 thousand and a consolidated net profit of EUR 390 thousand.

The forecast assumed that the value of the agricultural land on the balance sheet would not change and did not consider any change in debt receivables. Eliminating the factors not taken into account in the forecast as well as related profit-tax expenses, INVL Baltic Farmland’s net profit would be EUR 391 thousand. Therefore, it can be said that INVL Baltic Farmland met the profit targets which were set for 2020.