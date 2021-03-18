Fulcrum Therapeutics Presents Data for Potential FSHD Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessments at 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference

– Company on track to report data from Phase 2b ReDUX4 trial with losmapimod in FSHD in late-2Q 2021 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the presentation of new data related to the use of imaging biomarkers and clinical outcome assessments for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) virtual Clinical and Scientific Conference. Presentations included evaluation of disease severity and progression with whole body musculoskeletal magnetic resonance imaging (WB-MSK-MRI), FSHD-TUG, a modified Timed Up and Go (TUG) assessment for FSHD patients, and in-home passive measurements of mobility and sleep. The presentation and posters can be found on Fulcrum’s website at https://www.fulcrumtx.com/pipeline/#publications.

“There is a critical need for accurate, low patient burden assessments that can effectively track disease severity and progression, and correlate with clinical outcomes in FSHD,” said Michelle Mellion, M.D., Fulcrum’s senior medical director. “The Whole Body-MSK MRI can capture the heterogeneity and provide important information about disease severity as it correlates with FSHD relevant clinical endpoints. This protocol is currently being used in our Phase 2 clinical trials of losmapimod. WB-MSK-MRI also may enable an individualized assessment of disease progression, offering a more efficient screening of potential therapies and better facilitate decisions in the development of new treatments. Additionally, Emerald and FSHD-TUG help capture key metrics in FSHD patients.”

Fulcrum and AMRA Medical have developed a quantitative WB-MSK-MRI protocol and analysis algorithms to volumetrically measure fat replacement of skeletal muscle in FSHD to use in multi-site clinical trials. WB-MSK-MRI is non-invasive and captures a holistic evaluation of the skeletal musculature, identifying small quantitative changes in muscle health that correlate with functional measures in FSHD patients and enable an assessment of disease heterogeneity. In the study being presented, the protocol was performed and standardized at six sites where patients were screened, biopsies were taken between 1-4 weeks and 5-12 weeks, and a final MRI scan was conducted between weeks 5-12.