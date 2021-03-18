 

Fulcrum Therapeutics Presents Data for Potential FSHD Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessments at 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 16:30  |  46   |   |   

– Demonstrated Whole-Body MRI captures heterogeneity and provides key disease severity and progression information correlated with FSHD clinical endpoints

– Demonstrated potential of FSHD-TUG and Emerald in-home assessments as accurate, low-burden clinical assessments of mobility for FSHD patients

– Company on track to report data from Phase 2b ReDUX4 trial with losmapimod in FSHD in late-2Q 2021 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the presentation of new data related to the use of imaging biomarkers and clinical outcome assessments for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) virtual Clinical and Scientific Conference. Presentations included evaluation of disease severity and progression with whole body musculoskeletal magnetic resonance imaging (WB-MSK-MRI), FSHD-TUG, a modified Timed Up and Go (TUG) assessment for FSHD patients, and in-home passive measurements of mobility and sleep. The presentation and posters can be found on Fulcrum’s website at https://www.fulcrumtx.com/pipeline/#publications.

“There is a critical need for accurate, low patient burden assessments that can effectively track disease severity and progression, and correlate with clinical outcomes in FSHD,” said Michelle Mellion, M.D., Fulcrum’s senior medical director. “The Whole Body-MSK MRI can capture the heterogeneity and provide important information about disease severity as it correlates with FSHD relevant clinical endpoints. This protocol is currently being used in our Phase 2 clinical trials of losmapimod. WB-MSK-MRI also may enable an individualized assessment of disease progression, offering a more efficient screening of potential therapies and better facilitate decisions in the development of new treatments. Additionally, Emerald and FSHD-TUG help capture key metrics in FSHD patients.”

Fulcrum and AMRA Medical have developed a quantitative WB-MSK-MRI protocol and analysis algorithms to volumetrically measure fat replacement of skeletal muscle in FSHD to use in multi-site clinical trials. WB-MSK-MRI is non-invasive and captures a holistic evaluation of the skeletal musculature, identifying small quantitative changes in muscle health that correlate with functional measures in FSHD patients and enable an assessment of disease heterogeneity. In the study being presented, the protocol was performed and standardized at six sites where patients were screened, biopsies were taken between 1-4 weeks and 5-12 weeks, and a final MRI scan was conducted between weeks 5-12.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics Presents Data for Potential FSHD Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessments at 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference – Demonstrated Whole-Body MRI captures heterogeneity and provides key disease severity and progression information correlated with FSHD clinical endpoints – – Demonstrated potential of FSHD-TUG and Emerald in-home assessments as accurate, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition
26.02.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2021
26.02.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8: 00 a.m. ET
19.02.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences