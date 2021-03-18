Alligator Bioscience publishes Annual Report for 2020

LUND, Sweden, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the Annual Report for 2020 has been published. The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company's website, https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

Per Norlén, CEO

E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00



Marie Svensson, CFO

E-mail: marie.svensson@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46 540 82 03

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4:30 p.m. CET on March 18, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-PrimeTM. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

