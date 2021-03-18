 

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 385 thousand net profit in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 16:37  |  26   |   |   

The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing in agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2021. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 665 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 385 thousand.

These predictions are based on the assumption that there will be no changes in land value in 2021, no land sale/acquisition transactions will be made, and not predicting the changes in the provision for impairment of trade receivables and the influence of trade receivables on the amount of the administration fee.

INVL Baltic Farmland group owns approximately 3 thousand hectares of farmland in Lithuania, which is leased to farmers and agricultural companies.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 385 thousand net profit in 2021 The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing in agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2021. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 665 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 385 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:57 Uhr
Regarding proposal of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland to allocate dividends for the year 2020
16:52 Uhr
Convocation of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland and draft resolutions on agenda issue
16:29 Uhr
Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2020