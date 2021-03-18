INVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 385 thousand net profit in 2021

The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing in agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2021. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 665 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 385 thousand.

These predictions are based on the assumption that there will be no changes in land value in 2021, no land sale/acquisition transactions will be made, and not predicting the changes in the provision for impairment of trade receivables and the influence of trade receivables on the amount of the administration fee.