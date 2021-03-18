 

Focus Home Interactive Necromunda: Hired Gun - the New, Action-packed Indie FPS for Consoles and PC Is Revealed With Release Date in an Epic Trailer

Focus Home Interactive (Paris:ALFOC) and StreumOn Studio are delighted to announce and debut the brand new thrilling, violent FPS: Necromunda: Hired Gun. The game is based on Games Workshop’s dystopian cityscape, Necromunda, set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe - where gangs battle for survival in a nightmare underhive.

Starting June 1st, hunt your targets, upgrade your guns and bionic augments, and cash in your bounties on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as you seek the truth across the endless hive city. Watch the reveal trailer

Pick your contracts. Hunt your targets. Collect the bounty.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is fast-paced and brutal, giving you endless options on how to engage your enemies. Wall-run, double-jump, use your wrist-mounted grappling hook to rush towards, disarm, or avoid enemies - and that’s before your upgrades. Everything from your brain to your legs to your pet dog can be enhanced as you gather money from your contracts.

Your cyber-mastiff is your only true companion - half-dog, half-robot, and ready to kill for you in exchange for treats. He warns you of enemies, can insta-kill them with a bite to the neck, and generally watches your back. In return, you can keep him hale and healthy with the best augments money can buy.

Developed by the passionate, indie team of Warhammer 40,000 fanatics at StreumOn Studio (makers of Space Hulk: Deathwing), Necromunda: Hired Gun brings bombastic, fast-paced, and lovingly-crafted shooting to players everywhere later this year.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is coming in June 1st, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

About Focus Home Interactive
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of the French leaders in the video game sector. Its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production follow-up, marketing, commercialization and financing of their projects. Publisher of strong licenses such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, or A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% on the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. Find all of FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE's financial information on www.focus-home.com

