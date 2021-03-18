AGTC to Present at the Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit, Held Virtually, March 24, 2021

Dr. Dolgin will give the opening keynote address, setting the stage for the meeting with a high-level overview of the evolution of gene therapy and patient engagement, specifically addressing why patient engagement is critical to the cell and gene therapy clinical development process and how it differs from other sectors.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Jill Dolgin, PharmD, Executive Director of Global Patient Advocacy, will address the impact of a patient-centric approach on advancing gene therapy clinical programs at the virtual Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit on Wednesday, March 24 at 8:30 AM ET.

“Our commitment to patient and caregiver engagement provides a wealth of insight into life with a rare retinal disorder,” said Dr. Dolgin. “In gene therapy development, working closely with patients allows us to translate their personal journey into a better clinical experience and potentially increase our chances to provide patients an improvement in the clinical outcome. I look forward to joining patient advocacy leaders to discuss the best strategies for engaging our communities to ultimately bring these transformative treatments to patients more quickly and effectively.”

The event is taking place March 23-25, 2021. To learn more about the event and registration, please visit: https://genetherapy-patient-engagement.com/take-part/register/

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

