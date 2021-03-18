Directorate change
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Martin Fiennes will become the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees with effect from 18 March 2021.
The current non-executive directors, Robin Field, Thomas Chambers and Fiona Wollocombe will also join as members on both committees with effect from 18 March 2021.
There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.
Robin Field
Chairman
For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7601 1850
18 March 2021
