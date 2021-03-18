Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe to Join Forces

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe have agreed to join forces to provide expanded service offerings to clients in the financial services industry. As part of the transaction, 24 lawyers from the storied financial law firm would become part of Crowell & Moring's New York, London, and Washington, D.C. offices, including Jennifer Grady, managing partner and chair of the firm's executive committee, three founding partners, Jonathan Kibbe, William Orbe, and Michael D. Mann, and the managing partner of the London office, Andrew M. Martin. The transaction is expected to close in April.

Kibbe & Orbe represents hedge funds and other private investment funds, investment banks, financial institutions, public and private enterprises, and corporate boards of directors on a broad range of transactions, structuring issues, and regulatory matters in the investment and business sectors. The firm is recognized for having pioneered the legal framework governing the practice of trading in distressed bank loans, creating a market that now transacts a trillion dollars annually, and for crafting novel client solutions, including high-value investments in complex illiquid assets. The firm is a leading voice in evolving markets, new asset classes, non-bank lending, and litigation finance. Kibbe & Orbe's client roster includes six of the top 10 global investment banks, six of the 10 largest private equity funds, and 31 of the top 100 hedge funds, as ranked by assets under management.

"We have been focused on strategically expanding our financial services industry practice. Kibbe & Orbe is recognized for its excellence and innovation by sophisticated blue-chip clients in the global financial markets, so adding these superb lawyers to our team is an extraordinary opportunity," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "They have established a sterling reputation over the past 30 years for their experience handling complex – and often novel – transactional, regulatory, compliance, and governance matters. They are viewed as a leader internationally for their work in the distressed debt industry and are sought out by corporate clients for their knowledge of increasingly sophisticated financial products and the rapidly changing global regulatory environment in which they are operating."