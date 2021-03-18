 

Rite Aid Extends COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Scheduling Period for Teachers, School Staff and Childcare Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021   

Rite Aid today announced it has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers, in accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biden Administration, to ensure these groups are vaccinated during the month of March.

Continuing last week’s initiative, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on the following days: Friday, March 19; Saturday, March 20; Friday, March 26; and Saturday, March 27. Those eligible during these priority periods include:

  • Pre-Kindergarten – 12th grade educators and staff
  • Childcare workers
  • Family childcare providers
  • Head Start & Early Head Start staff

For otherwise eligible individuals, as decided by state and local guidelines, appointments will be available for scheduling all other days in the month of March. The Rite Aid scheduling tool, built for eligible individuals in the eight states and two local jurisdictions where we currently administer vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, can be found at https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19.

Rite Aid recognizes and appreciates the hard work of our teachers, school employees, and childcare staff over the last year. The company is proud to continue its work to help bring an end to the pandemic and protect our communities – including educators – from COVID-19.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.



