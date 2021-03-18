 

LINKBANK Announces Promotion of Melissa Hoffman to Chief Operating Officer

LINKBANK is thrilled to announce the promotion of Melissa Hoffman to the position of Chief Operating Officer, furthering enhancement of the LINKBANK team with top talent from within.

“Melissa is an outstanding leader and has consistently made significant contributions strengthening LINKBANK in the competitive banking environment,” said Andrew Samuel, CEO. “Her management depth spans 40 years with a focus on building robust platforms to support LINKBANK’s growth plans.”

Hoffman continues to lead the execution of strategic initiatives, notably the implementation of industry-leading digital banking, loan and deposit operations and information technology systems.

Hoffman has more than 4 decades of banking experience in Central Pennsylvania, most recently serving as LINKBANK’s Head of Operations since 2019.

Hoffman earned her Bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College. She is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity from United Lutheran Seminary. Hoffman is involved civically with faith communities in Lancaster County, she volunteers at the Wittle Farm Growing Project and at Peter’s Porch.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. It is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. At December 31, 2020, LINKBANK had approximately $424 million in total assets. LINKBANK is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol “LNKB.” To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com.



