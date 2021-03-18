Next Games announces its intention to offer new shares to institutional investors

Next Games Corporation (the ”Company” or “Next Games”) intends to offer preliminarily 2,000,000–2,300,000 new shares in the Company (the ”Issue Shares”) to a limited number of domestic and international institutional investors in a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights (the ”Share Issue”). The maximum number of Issue Shares would correspond to approximately 8.2 per cent of all the shares and voting rights in the Company immediately prior to the Share Issue.

The Share Issue is being conducted, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, as an accelerated book-building process carried out by Alexander Corporate Finance Ltd to a selected group of institutional investors. The subscription price of the Issue Shares will be determined by the bids received in the accelerated book-building process. The book-building will begin immediately, and it is expected to end no later than 18 March 2021 at 10:00 pm EET. The book-building may, however, be closed at any time during the book-building period. The Board of Directors of the Company will decide on the execution of the Share Issue, including the number and the subscription price of the Issue Shares, immediately after the close of the book-building process. The result of the Share Issue will be published as soon as possible after the completion of the book-building process.

The Company has received commitments of a total of 2,020,000 Issue Shares subject to the final subscription price determined in the book-building process and to other customary conditions.

The Issue Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 24 March 2021 and trading in the Issue Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, a multilateral trading facility maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., on or about 25 March 2021. The Issue Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The Share Issue is based on the authorization to issue new shares in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights, granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2020.