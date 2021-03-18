 

Next Games announces its intention to offer new shares to institutional investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 17:30  |  33   |   |   

Next Games Corporation | Inside information, 18 March 2021, 6:30 pm (EET)


Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or in any other jurisdiction in which publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

Next Games Corporation (the ”Company” or “Next Games”) intends to offer preliminarily 2,000,000–2,300,000 new shares in the Company (the ”Issue Shares”) to a limited number of domestic and international institutional investors in a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights (the ”Share Issue”). The maximum number of Issue Shares would correspond to approximately 8.2 per cent of all the shares and voting rights in the Company immediately prior to the Share Issue.

The Share Issue is being conducted, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, as an accelerated book-building process carried out by Alexander Corporate Finance Ltd to a selected group of institutional investors. The subscription price of the Issue Shares will be determined by the bids received in the accelerated book-building process. The book-building will begin immediately, and it is expected to end no later than 18 March 2021 at 10:00 pm EET. The book-building may, however, be closed at any time during the book-building period. The Board of Directors of the Company will decide on the execution of the Share Issue, including the number and the subscription price of the Issue Shares, immediately after the close of the book-building process. The result of the Share Issue will be published as soon as possible after the completion of the book-building process.

The Company has received commitments of a total of 2,020,000 Issue Shares subject to the final subscription price determined in the book-building process and to other customary conditions.

The Issue Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 24 March 2021 and trading in the Issue Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, a multilateral trading facility maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., on or about 25 March 2021. The Issue Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The Share Issue is based on the authorization to issue new shares in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights, granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Next Games announces its intention to offer new shares to institutional investors Next Games Corporation | Inside information, 18 March 2021, 6:30 pm (EET) Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Next Games Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published
12.03.21
Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2015, 2017 and 2018
09.03.21
Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting of Next Games Corporation
19.02.21
Next Games Corp.: Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2020