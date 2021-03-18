﻿ApiJect Systems, Corp., Announces Appointment of Global Branding Leader, Craig Cohon as Chief Strategy Officer

London-based Mr. Cohon has served since May 2020 as Global Advisor to ApiJect. With an extensive and eclectic mix of global business experience, he brings special skill in pioneering strategies, expanding into new markets and leveraging new platforms that are especially timely in a fast-changing business and public health environment. ­­­

Mr. Cohon spent 14 years in executive leadership with The Coca Cola Company, spearheading its entry into Russia in 1991 and leading brand work for Coca-Cola globally. He also spent close to a decade owning and leading the Cirque du Soleil business in Russia. For the past 20 years Cohon has been passionate about sustainability, and has led several entrepreneurial ventures. He was Chairman for 10 years of Worn Again, the world's first closed loop textile recycling company, now majority-owned by H&M. He also spent eight years running an international development advisory firm that built businesses in India and Africa, including First Energy, an alternative energy company providing commercial cooking to over a million kitchens in India, as well as Reuters Market Light, a technology company that improved productivity and profitability for over 3.3 million Indian farmers.

In his new role at ApiJect, Mr. Cohon will lead the company's strategic and brand development in the U.S. and abroad. Having worked, lived and travelled across more than 100 countries, Mr. Cohon possesses strong relationships globally that will facilitate ApiJect's jump into new markets as it pursues its mission to serve global health. Mr. Cohon will also play a central role in guiding the company's efforts to introduce its high-volume, low-cost, easily administered single-dose prefilled injectors and related platforms into the world's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other future bio-emergencies.