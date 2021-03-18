 

Verimatrix Scores a Double Announces Latest Two Esports Sponsorships

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced sponsorship of Team 7 AM as well as The Goose House, one of the fastest growing esports and gaming communities in the UK. The announcement follows the company’s recent news it was named an official partner of ESL Premiership, one of the most anticipated tournament competitions from the world’s largest esports company. The engagement also builds upon Verimatrix’s strategy to be a key player in securing live sports revenue and support new direct-to-consumer OTT models.

Jerseys for Team 7AM and The Goose House will prominently feature the Verimatrix logo while the organizations will also include Verimatrix branding on Twitch/Discord streaming events, websites, social media posts, as well as various in-tournament promotions. Verimatrix plans to offer webinar and other events that feature both organizations and serve as a venue for creating awareness around integrity in gameplay as well as cybersecurity’s role in protecting the industry’s ever-growing revenue streams.

"We are excited to announce Verimatrix as an official Team 7AM sponsor for 2021," said John 'WundA' Smith-Howell, Managing Director at Team 7AM. "Corporate sponsorships are one of the most authentic ways a brand can support local esports players. We're excited to welcome them to the team."

"The Goose House is a huge proponent of protecting the esports ecosystem," said David “data” Taylor, Co-Owner at The Goose House. "We look forward to helping Verimatrix become an active member-participant in our tournaments and in our community."

“Understanding esports from the athlete, team, community and tournament point of view is critical to developing security solutions that effectively safeguard esports revenue streams," said Jon Samsel, Vice President of Global Marketing at Verimatrix. "Not unlike the early days of the traditional sports industry, esports faces growing threats from bad actors looking to disrupt, steal and profit off the hard work of others. Stream ripping, application hacks and game cheats can impact the integrity of gameplay and destabilize the esports ecosystem. Verimatrix is excited to extend our secure delivery expertise into this fast-growing market."

About Team 7 AM
 Founded in 2019, Team 7AM is a European esports organization with the goal of competing at the highest level with a roster of some of the hottest up-in-coming talent competing professionally in games such as League of Legends and Valorant. For more information, visit https://team7am.com.

About The Goose House
 The Goose House started as a Counter Strike: Global Offensive team in 2014. Today, it’s one of the fastest growing UK esports & Valorant gaming communities. For more information, visit https://thegoose.house.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



