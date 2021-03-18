Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

The Warrants bear an acceleration provision providing that, if for the preceding seven consecutive trading days, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares is greater than $0.75, the Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is the 30 th day after the date of this news release, which serves as the required notice to the holders of the Warrants.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the " Company " or " Ynvisible") (TSXV:YNV, OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA), an emerging printed and flexible electronics company, announces that it has elected to exercise its right to accelerate the expiry date of its common share purchase warrants issued January 9, 2019, and June 5, 2019, and each exercisable into a common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 (the “ Warrants ”).

The Warrants will now expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on April 17, 2021 (the “Accelerated Expiry Time). Warrants that have not been exercised by the Accelerated Expiry Time will automatically be void and cease to have any effect.

Over 90% of the Warrants have already been exercised generating approximately $4.9 million in gross proceeds to the Company. As of today’s date, a total of 881,295 Warrants remain outstanding. If all remaining Warrants are exercised, additional proceeds to the Company will total approximately $539,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Warrants exercised for productization, marketing, increasing production capacity, and general working capital.

For information on the Warrant exercise procedure, existing Warrant holders interested in exercising Warrants may contact the Company via email to IR@ynvisible.com and rmiller@keystonecorp.ca.

ABOUT YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Robinson," CEO, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

