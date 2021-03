Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Results of auction of bills Kvika banki hf. has concluded an offering of bills held today. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1,020 million and were no offers accepted.