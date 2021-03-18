Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 18 March 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.03.2021, 17:42 | 38 | 0 | 0 18.03.2021, 17:42 | ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business: Adoption of the annual report 2020 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management





No declaration of ordinary dividend





Adoption of the remuneration report for 2020





Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year





Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chairman of the Board of Directors





Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors





Re-election of Lars Holmqvist, Jakob Riis and Vincent Warnery as well as new election of Gitte Aabo and Bertil Lindmark to the Board of Directors





Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor





Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:



Authorisation for the Board to hold fully electronic general meetings



Preparation etc. of corporate announcements and documents for internal use by the general meeting in English



Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Board of Management



Update of the remuneration policy

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576

Attachment FM_09_21UK_18032021





