Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 18 March 2021
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021.
The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:
- Adoption of the annual report 2020 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management
- No declaration of ordinary dividend
- Adoption of the remuneration report for 2020
- Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year
- Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of Lars Holmqvist, Jakob Riis and Vincent Warnery as well as new election of Gitte Aabo and Bertil Lindmark to the Board of Directors
- Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor
- Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:
- Authorisation for the Board to hold fully electronic general meetings
- Preparation etc. of corporate announcements and documents for internal use by the general meeting in English
- Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Board of Management
- Update of the remuneration policy
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Anders Hedegaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576
