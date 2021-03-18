 

Ciner Resources LP Announces Filing of Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Business Wire
18.03.2021   

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021.

A copy of our annual report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded at www.ciner.us.com by selecting the “Investor Overview” section and then the “SEC Filings” tab. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of our annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, by emailing investorrelations@ciner.us.com.

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.



