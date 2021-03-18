 

Additional Listing

18 March 2021

UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Following the issue of 329,105 shares subscribed for by Link Market Services Trustees Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 297,021,168 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.  

The 329,105 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

Mark Waters
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
05.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
04.03.21
Block listing Interim Review
04.03.21
Admiral Group plc announces full year results with growth in Group profit and customers for the year ended 31 December 2020
26.02.21
Directorate change