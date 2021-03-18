Additional Listing
18 March 2021
UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL
Following the issue of 329,105 shares subscribed for by Link Market Services Trustees Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 297,021,168 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.
The 329,105 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.
Mark Waters
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
