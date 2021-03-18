 

PRESS RELEASE NACON ADDS A NEW CATEGORY TO ITS VIDEO GAMES CATALOGUE: LIFE SIMULATORS

NACON ADDS A NEW CATEGORY TO ITS VIDEO GAMES CATALOGUE: LIFE SIMULATORS

Five games form the basis of the new "LIFE" collection

Lesquin, 18 March 2021 - NACON and its partner studios are pleased to announce a new collection of video game simulators focusing on everyday life. Grouped under the new LIFE label, there are currently five games being developed to launch this new publishing category: Train Life, Hotel Life, Chef Life, Surgeon Life and Architect Life.

With these games, NACON is strengthening its publishing position in this segment while uniting them under a single brand. In these LIFE simulators, players can experience the life of a professional, such as a surgeon, award-winning chef or architect, through varied gameplay that combines planning, managing and performing specific tasks related to the relevant profession.

"Having emerged just over 10 years ago, the first-person simulator genre, which requires management and skill, is becoming increasingly popular because it is attracting a growing audience, both on PC and consoles. The language of video games is now well known and enjoyed by a larger number of users. New genres and narratives can emerge that meet the expectations of gamers and new audiences alike. By creating the LIFE series, and partnering with specialist studios and consultants for each profession represented, we hope to offer players new experiences. Using the media tools at our disposal, we can bring to life the daily lives of all the professions we dream about." said Benoit Clerc, Head of Publishing at NACON.

These are the first five games in the LIFE range, coming in 2021 and 2022:

  • Train Life – A Railway Simulator (Simteract) - As well as an ultra-realistic train driving experience, for the first time in a railway simulator you also manage the development of your company: hire conductors, buy locomotives, choose contracts to take on and roll out your network across Europe.
     
  • Hotel Life – A Resort Simulator (RingZero Game Studio) - Hotel Life is a hotel simulator that takes you behind the scenes of an idyllic holiday destination. Players manage the day-to-day running of the hotel, increase its reputation and support guests as expertly as possible from check-in to checkout, while ensuring they are kept entertained through a variety of daily activities.
     
  • Chef Life - A Restaurant Simulator (Cyanide Studio) - Chef Life puts you in total control of all aspects of a restaurant. From buying ingredients to plating dishes, you must serve the best food while supervising your teams, designing the decor and managing the service.
     
  • Surgeon Life – A Hospital Simulator (RingZero Game Studio) – Players become managers of a private clinic. In addition to performing surgical procedures, you must also manage the care teams and attract new patients.
     
  • Architect Life – A Building Simulator (SimFabric) - In Architect Life, you work on all stages of the construction and design of your dream home (and those of your clients). This includes drawing up plans, budgeting and hiring labourers, among other tasks. More than a simple design game, you must ensure the smooth running of the site to meet the contractual specifications.

More information about each title will be shared at a later date.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

Attachment




