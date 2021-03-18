EVS Broadcast Equipment publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On March 15, 2021, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Otus Capital Management Limited now holds 3.10% of the voting rights of the company. Otus Capital Management Limited has therefore crossed up the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated March 15, 2021, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Otus Capital Management Limited, 29 Queen Anne’s Gate, London SW1H 9BU, UK; Andrew Gibbs

Transaction date: March 11, 2021

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Andrew Gibbs 0 0.00% Otus Capital Management Limited 443,868 3.10% TOTAL 443,868 0 3.10% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL