EVS Broadcast Equipment publish a transparency notification
Publication on March 18, 2021, after market closing
Regulated information – transparency notification
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
On March 15, 2021, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Otus Capital Management Limited now holds 3.10% of the voting rights of the company. Otus Capital Management Limited has therefore crossed up the threshold of 3%.
The notification, dated March 15, 2021, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Otus Capital Management Limited, 29 Queen Anne’s Gate, London SW1H 9BU, UK; Andrew Gibbs
Transaction date: March 11, 2021
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024
Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Andrew Gibbs
|0
|0.00%
|Otus Capital Management Limited
|443,868
|3.10%
|TOTAL
|443,868
|0
|3.10%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|
Type of financial
Instruments
|
Expiration
date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|
Wertpapier
