 

EVS Broadcast Equipment publish a transparency notification

Publication on March 18, 2021, after market closing
Regulated information – transparency notification
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On March 15, 2021, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Otus Capital Management Limited now holds 3.10% of the voting rights of the company.  Otus Capital Management Limited has therefore crossed up the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated March 15, 2021, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Otus Capital Management Limited, 29 Queen Anne’s Gate, London SW1H 9BU, UK; Andrew Gibbs
Transaction date: March 11, 2021
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Andrew Gibbs   0   0.00%  
Otus Capital Management Limited   443,868   3.10%  
  TOTAL 443,868 0 3.10% 0.00%

 

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial
Instruments 		Expiration
date 		Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement
             
  TOTAL          

 

EVS Broadcast Equipment publish a transparency notification Publication on March 18, 2021, after market closingRegulated information – transparency notificationEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR) Publication of a transparency notification …

