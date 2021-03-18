Capgemini Press Release// Changes to the composition of Capgemini’s Board of Directors proposed to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held behind closed doors

Changes to the composition of Capgemini’s Board of Directors proposed to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held behind closed doors

Paris, March 18, 2021 – The Board of Directors, based on the report of the Ethics & Governance Committee, deliberated on the change in its composition to be proposed to the upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2021.

Furthermore, in the evolving context of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Board of Directors decided exceptionally to hold the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting behind closed doors.

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné and the appointment of Ms. Tanja Rueckert and Mr. Kurt Sievers as members of the Board of Directors for a term of four years, Ms. Bouverot, Mr. Bernard and Mr. Pringuet having expressed their wish not to renew their terms of office. These proposals are in line with the Group’s ambition to further the internationalization of its composition, deepen its sector expertise and enrich the diversity of its profiles.

Ms. Tanja Rueckert, a German citizen, has acquired throughout her career, solid experience in the software sector as an executive leading business units of international groups and expertise in several fields including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Mr. Kurt Sievers, a German citizen, has management experience in a leading international group in the semiconductor sector, at the heart of the Intelligent Industry’s development. He also brings to the Board his expertise in the automobile sector, technology and artificial intelligence, and his knowledge of North America and American corporate governance.

The Board of Directors has indicated that Ms. Tanja Rueckert and Mr. Kurt Sievers are considered independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

The Board of Directors warmly thanked Ms. Anne Bouverot, Mr. Daniel Bernard and Mr. Pierre Pringuet for their contribution to the work of the Board and its Committees during their tenure and welcomed in particular the role played by the Vice-Chairman and the Lead Independent Director in the management succession that took place in May 2020.