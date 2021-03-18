 

Retail enters new era as Flying Tiger Copenhagen debuts MishiPay's mobile Scan & Go solution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 18:06  |  34   |   |   

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Tiger Copenhagen, the world's leading variety retailer, is launching MishiPay's mobile self-checkout solution, which offers the potential for the revitalisation of the high street after a tough retail year. Using MishiPay's new "Scan & Go" technology, customers at 30 Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can now scan and pay using their smartphones, leaving them free to exit the store without having to wait in line at a conventional checkout. It's technology that could change the way we shop forever.

Revitalising the in-store experience with a faster, safer shopper journey

The global pandemic has accelerated the adoption of mobile-based checkout solutions. By eliminating the need for shoppers to touch store hardware and simultaneously avoid needing to wait in line, MishiPay's innovative mobile self-checkout system can help to keep both customers and staff safer. What's more, the technology can be integrated quickly and seamlessly into existing payment and order management systems, without the need for investment in any additional hardware. MishiPay thus creates a game-changing customer experience that also frees staff from the checkouts to help customers on the shop floor and assist with operations elsewhere in the store.

Speaking about the launch, Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, said: "All of the products in our stores are designed to make people happy, but we recognise that the checkout experience sometimes makes it a somewhat less happy experience. MishiPay helps us in this respect by removing the need to wait in line to pay. Also, we are excited to see the impact the technology can have on the operation and customer experience of our stores by enabling our store teams to focus on serving and advising customers rather than staffing checkouts."

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is the latest retailer to partner with MishiPay following the award-winning British tech company's recent launches with MUJI, Spar, Londis and Decathlon Deutschland. MishiPay founder and CEO Mustafa Khanwala said: "Bringing our technology to Flying Tiger Copenhagen's customers is another exciting step in the MishiPay journey, and we are delighted to play a part in helping their retail stores bounce back following the pandemic. It has been a privilege to work alongside their motivated team who are so focused on delivering improved experiences for their customers and increased efficiency for their store teams. We are aiming to bring this technology to customers in the hundreds of Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores around the world."



