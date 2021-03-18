 

Habitas Named Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award 2021 Winner

The rapidly expanding experiential brand disrupting the hospitality industry

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Travel + Leisure U.S. has named Habitas, the growing experience-led, sustainable hospitality brand, a winner of the Global Vision Awards 2021.

Run annually, this year's Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards recognizes companies and organizations making meaningful strides in responsible travel and sustainable living. To arrive at this year's list of honorees, an esteemed panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, and retail industries, as well as the non-profit sector, submitted nominations, which were then narrowed to a select list of finalists vetted by Travel + Leisure editors. The full results are featured online HERE and in the April print issue of Travel + Leisure (US).

The brand is spotlighted by Travel + Leisure for its vertically integrated model which includes innovative modular construction and reforestation efforts.

Co-Founded by British-born entrepreneur Oliver Ripley, and his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo, Habitas is a global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized by Travel + Leisure in their Global Vision Awards 2021," comments Oliver Ripley, Habitas Founder & CEO. "Sustainability is at the core of all we do and our mission is to continue creating positive impact through our growing global portfolio." 

Habitas launched its flagship home in Tulum in 2017 and continues to expand globally in 2021. This includes the recent launch of Habitas Namibia, the brand's forthcoming debut in the Middle East with Habitas AlUla, as well as expanding further into Mexico with Habitas Bacalar opening this summer. Plans are also underway for an exciting pipeline to include new locations in Mexico, Costa Rica, Portugal and Bhutan.

Habitas' rapid expansion is enabled by its innovative modular build which enables the brand to build its properties sustainably, in a reduced timeline. Light-footprint rooms are created by Habitas' in-house team, which are then delivered and assembled on-site using sustainable materials to minimize the environmental impact. This conscious design methodology further enables Habitas to activate in some of the most unique locations in the world, setting it apart from traditional hospitality brands.

For further information or images, please contact Cara Chapman at Bacchus Agency on: cara@bacchus.agency

 



